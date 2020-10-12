Chuck Schumer is calling on Amy Coney Barrett to commit to recusing herself from cases involving the Affordable Care Act and the 2020 election if confirmed.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 11, 2020
Schumer says Barrett has "serious conflicts of interest."https://t.co/GB6EFJTXg4
Schumer: “Democrats will not supply the quorum” to Judiciary Committee for vote— Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) October 11, 2020
One thought on “He’s right”
The Republicans are accusing the Democrats of trying to pack the court.
Except that the court is already packed with pro-Capitalists,
Now the Republicans want to make the court even more unrepresentative by adding another religious zealot to the mix.
Barrett’s confirmation will make the court illegitimate and that will check off one more box on anarchist Trumps list of Bannon’s things to do.
Moscow Mitch and the Republicans are idiots.
But what’s one more religious extremist on the court?
John Roberts–La Lumiere School (Jesuit)
Clarence Thomas–College of the Holy Cross (Jesuit)
Neil Gorsuch–(Jesuit) prep school
Brett Kavanaugh–Georgetown (Jesuit)
Samuel Alito–Jesuit Catholic
Amy Coney Barrett — taught at Notre Dame (Jesuit)
Let’s keep in mind that Justice Sonia Sotomayor is also a Roman Catholic.