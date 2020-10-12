He’s right

~ susie

  1. The Republicans are accusing the Democrats of trying to pack the court.
    Except that the court is already packed with pro-Capitalists,
    Now the Republicans want to make the court even more unrepresentative by adding another religious zealot to the mix.

    Barrett’s confirmation will make the court illegitimate and that will check off one more box on anarchist Trumps list of Bannon’s things to do.

    Moscow Mitch and the Republicans are idiots.

    But what’s one more religious extremist on the court?

    John Roberts–La Lumiere School (Jesuit)
    Clarence Thomas–College of the Holy Cross (Jesuit)
    Neil Gorsuch–(Jesuit) prep school
    Brett Kavanaugh–Georgetown (Jesuit)
    Samuel Alito–Jesuit Catholic
    Amy Coney Barrett — taught at Notre Dame (Jesuit)
    Let’s keep in mind that Justice Sonia Sotomayor is also a Roman Catholic.

