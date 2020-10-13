Because really, no one who uses a drug that uses fetal tissue is involved in “that abortion.” It’s almost as if antiabortion activists were cynical hypocrites!
Other people’s abortions are good now— Sarah Rose (@thesarahrose) October 12, 2020
“Antiabortion groups ok Trump used drug tested on fetal tissue because president 'was not involved with that abortion'” https://t.co/meB1yWB3FV
One thought on “Interesting”
Trump is Trump and Republicans are Republicans.
It’s all about do as I say and not as I do for these rotten bastards.
Those Americans who get the bulk of their news from FOX and FOX radio are operating with alternative facts according to a variety of surveys.
Clearly these people are listening exclusively to Republican propaganda.
Last Friday night Sean Hannity said on the FOX propaganda network that what the American people are looking for is an “open, honest and transparent” president.
One of Hannity’s guests, the crazy, right winger Tammy Bruce chimed in, “And that’s why Joe Biden will lose to Trump.”
Trump has told 22,000+ lies over the past 3 1/2 years and the Fascist Bruce didn’t even give him an honorable mention for ‘not’ being “open, honest and transparent.”
The FCC should review the licenses of FOX, Newsmax and OAN to determine if these networks are following the public broadcasting laws when it comes to the dissemination of propaganda over the public airways.