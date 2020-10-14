Sen. Whitehouse connects the dots

~ susie

About the dark money behind Amy Covid Barrett:

One thought on “Sen. Whitehouse connects the dots

  1. The performance of the Democrats so far has been abysmal.

    With the exception of Sheldon Whitehouse, as you’ve pointed out, whose performance yesterday was outstanding.

    Extremist Amy Coney Barrett comes off as being scared to death of Trump. “One false move and I’ll blast you.”

    Most of the questions that Barrett ducked and dodged were related to and relevant to Trumps future after his defeat on November 3. “Remember who brung you to the dance lady.”

    Amy Coney Barrett does not have the judicial temperament required of a Supreme Court Justice.
    She will not rule in the interest of “we the people” because her extremist political and religious ideology will get in her way.

