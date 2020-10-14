Sen. Whitehouse connects the dots

Share

About the dark money behind Amy Covid Barrett:

Whitehouse: "This, more and more, looks like it's not three schemes — but it's one scheme. With the same funders selecting judges, funding campaigns for the judges, & then showing up in court in these orchestrated amicus flotillas to tell the judges what to do." pic.twitter.com/iBqVKAJQYn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2020

Whitehouse: "The Republican party platform tells us to look at how they want judges to rule to reverse Roe, to reverse Obamacare cases, and to reverse Obergefell and take away gay marriage. That is their stated objective and plan. Why not take them at their word?" pic.twitter.com/TK993VvC7v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2020