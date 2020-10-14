About the dark money behind Amy Covid Barrett:
Whitehouse: "This, more and more, looks like it's not three schemes — but it's one scheme. With the same funders selecting judges, funding campaigns for the judges, & then showing up in court in these orchestrated amicus flotillas to tell the judges what to do." pic.twitter.com/iBqVKAJQYn— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2020
Whitehouse: "The Republican party platform tells us to look at how they want judges to rule to reverse Roe, to reverse Obamacare cases, and to reverse Obergefell and take away gay marriage. That is their stated objective and plan. Why not take them at their word?" pic.twitter.com/TK993VvC7v— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2020
Whitehouse: "This, more and more, looks like it's not three schemes — but it's one scheme. With the same funders selecting judges, funding campaigns for the judges, & then showing up in court in these orchestrated amicus flotillas to tell the judges what to do." pic.twitter.com/iBqVKAJQYn— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2020
One thought on “Sen. Whitehouse connects the dots”
The performance of the Democrats so far has been abysmal.
With the exception of Sheldon Whitehouse, as you’ve pointed out, whose performance yesterday was outstanding.
Extremist Amy Coney Barrett comes off as being scared to death of Trump. “One false move and I’ll blast you.”
Most of the questions that Barrett ducked and dodged were related to and relevant to Trumps future after his defeat on November 3. “Remember who brung you to the dance lady.”
Amy Coney Barrett does not have the judicial temperament required of a Supreme Court Justice.
She will not rule in the interest of “we the people” because her extremist political and religious ideology will get in her way.