This is in Texas and by God, it’s a long shot, but I still believe we can turn it blue:
HOLY SHIT: 97% of Travis County’s 850K eligible voters are registered to vote.— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) October 13, 2020
Nearly the entire eligible population is registered. https://t.co/mHwriPsZYK
One thought on “This makes me happy”
Trump has opted for herd immunity going forward.
The health of the economy is Trumps number one priority.
Trumps approach may end up killing another 1.7 million American but, the rich will be getting richer and that’s all the matters to Trump and his wealthy friends.
Every other nation on earth, with the exception of Brazil, has decided to try and control the virus with targeted lockdowns (not national lockdowns), testing, and social protocols.
If you’re a lassie faire Capitalist like Trump, then you’ll agree with his herd immunity approach.
“Every man, woman and child for themselves.”
The the other approach, the socialist approach, will save hundreds of thousands of lives but cause the economy to grow more slowly and that will cost the rich lots of money.
Somebody’s taxes will have to be increased to cover the additional spending and the average Americans financial back is already up against the wall.
Neither Trump or Bolsonaro will go along with raising taxes on the rich, so it’s herd immunity for these two devils.