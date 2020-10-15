One thought on “Fishing expedition has empty hook

  1. When asked yesterday if he would keep Barr on after the election Trump said “No comment.”

    Another of Trumps “only the best people” Mike Pompeo has been labeled by the experts and by historians as the worst Secretary of State in US history.

    People should vote against Trump just to get rid of Pompeo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *