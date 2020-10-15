“The investigation basically exonerated the Obama team and probably would have hurt Donald Trump’s reelection, so Barr decided to keep it under wraps. This is how the Justice Department works these days.” https://t.co/ymuj5efdHh— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 14, 2020
One thought on “Fishing expedition has empty hook”
When asked yesterday if he would keep Barr on after the election Trump said “No comment.”
Another of Trumps “only the best people” Mike Pompeo has been labeled by the experts and by historians as the worst Secretary of State in US history.
People should vote against Trump just to get rid of Pompeo.