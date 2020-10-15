🤡 😵 CNN drops bombshell on investigation into Egypt backing Trump in 2016 😵🤡— Alex (@aroseblush) October 14, 2020
https://t.co/RYFnyeHXCz
Is no one the least bit suspicious that Barr killed this investigation?https://t.co/KHTD0Z1VIR— Andy Farquhar (@andy_farquhar) October 15, 2020
One thought on “Huh”
You just knew that if Israel and Saudi Arabia had donated to and backed the Trump 2016 campaign, which they did, that Egypt would also be in that mix.
All of the Fascist autocrats and dictators stick together and love each other “long time.”