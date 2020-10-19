When his Republican enablers are claiming they opposed him, but apparently not out loud:
Cornyn says he broke with Trump on deficit, border wall, but kept opposition private https://t.co/EqtAIdnDyA— Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@startelegram) October 18, 2020
One thought on “How you can tell Trump is losing”
Cornyn couldn’t care less about Trump losing in a landslide.
What Cornyn cares about is the fact that his Republican Party is going to be obliterated on November 3 and he’ll become a minority member of the senate.
It’s all about the loss of power, money and privilege for Cornyn and the rest of the corrupt Republicans.
F’em all.