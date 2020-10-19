Shadowy forces

Incredible stuff from @katie_robertson inside the New York Post’s newsroom as the bosses rammed a story through on Rudy’s sayso, and over reporters’ objections https://t.co/4einsJKfCT— Ben Smith (@benyt) October 18, 2020
In an effort to legitimize their reporting on Hunter Biden’s email, the NY Post asked two veteran reporters to put their names on the story, per NYT. They refused. A 3rd, whose name appears on the stories, didn’t learn she’d be on until it published. https://t.co/CsCUf203ld pic.twitter.com/2SwzCntsfV— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 18, 2020