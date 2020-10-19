Shadowy forces

Incredible stuff from @katie_robertson inside the New York Post’s newsroom as the bosses rammed a story through on Rudy’s sayso, and over reporters’ objections https://t.co/4einsJKfCT

In an effort to legitimize their reporting on Hunter Biden’s email, the NY Post asked two veteran reporters to put their names on the story, per NYT. They refused. A 3rd, whose name appears on the stories, didn’t learn she’d be on until it published. https://t.co/CsCUf203ld pic.twitter.com/2SwzCntsfV