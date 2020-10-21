DOJ files antitrust suit against Google

And it’s about damned time. I can’t tell you what their ad monopolies have done to strangle online sites:
The Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google for allegedly abusing its power and dominance over smaller rivals.— NPR (@NPR) October 20, 2020
It is the most significant action the federal government has taken against a tech company in two decades.https://t.co/WZvAfxjQ0u
WaPo: How does Google’s monopoly hurt you? Try these searches. https://t.co/w1G1BoQKau— Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) October 20, 2020
This DOJ case mirrors the one that the Russians did in 2014, and Russia is the only country in the world that has actually broken Google's monopoly and has a competitive search market. https://t.co/tc2XcygVQM— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) October 20, 2020
Facebook and Twitter should be added to this probe on monopolies.