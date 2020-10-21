DOJ files antitrust suit against Google

Share

And it’s about damned time. I can’t tell you what their ad monopolies have done to strangle online sites:

The Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google for allegedly abusing its power and dominance over smaller rivals.



It is the most significant action the federal government has taken against a tech company in two decades.https://t.co/WZvAfxjQ0u — NPR (@NPR) October 20, 2020

WaPo: How does Google’s monopoly hurt you? Try these searches. https://t.co/w1G1BoQKau — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) October 20, 2020