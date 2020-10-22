.@BarackObama hits the campaign trail today in Philly for @JoeBiden. He had once hoped to sit out the first presidential election of his post-presidency — taking advice from the Bushes — but then, Trump changed that plan. My story with @Merica: https://t.co/TiyrN100j0— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) October 21, 2020
One thought on “Ridin’ for Biden”
One third of the total number of votes cast in 2016 have already been cast in 2020.
45 million Americans have already voted.
There are 12 days till Christmas, which falls on November 3 this year…………
and all through the country not a creature is stirring,
except for those damn Progressive socialists, stuffing the ballot boxes with their illegal votes.
At this point in the Biden/Harris campaign there is no need for a strategy.
What is needed is for Joe not to fall flat on his face either rhetorically or in fact.
Vote today and join the “in crowd.”
FiveThirtyEight has reduced Biden’s chances of winning to 87.4% which is down a point or so.
If you go to the track and your horse is a 9 to 1 favorite to win the race, bet on it.