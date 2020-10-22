I had never seen this clip before today, and now I’m sitting here wiping tears from my face. Joe Biden is a good man, and he is our only hope to heal and restore the soul of our nation. pic.twitter.com/l7IuFx75QV— Michelle Kinney 🏴☠️ (@MichelleKinney) October 21, 2020
One thought on “Try to imagine Trump doing this”
Joe Biden may be a good man, but his Neo-liberal ideas and solutions are outdated and mostly discredited.
Still, vote against Trump and the Republicans because your life depends on it.