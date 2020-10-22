WTF is wrong with Moscow Mitch? October 22, 2020October 21, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares What is going on with Mitch McConnell's health? pic.twitter.com/13icSKvhSd— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) October 21, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “WTF is wrong with Moscow Mitch?”
The death rate from the coronavirus in India is 1.7%.
In the United States it’s 3%.
Why is India eating our lunch in this area?
Perhaps Moscow Mitch should move to India to investigate this phenomenon ASAP so that he can report back to us on his findings?