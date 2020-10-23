A reporter did ask him about his health yesterday, and McConnell said he was fine:
Mitch McConnell's Hand Is Discolored But He Swears Nothing Is Wrong https://t.co/iyN21tCm01 via @ambiej— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) October 22, 2020
3 thoughts on “The hand”
Clearly a circulation problem.
Let’s all hope that his right arm doesn’t just fall off when he’s at the podium delivering remarks on the senate floor.
Dismissing the questions is disrespectful. He obviously has an issue and he should at least acknowledge he’s under treatment for it.
Looks like blood (a lot of blood) settling from an injury further up his arm. Yes, I’m not charitable towards Mitch McConnell. Fu** him. I hope he gets gangrene.