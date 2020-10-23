One thought on “Whiny ass titty baby

  1. The 2020 early vote has now surpassed the entire 2019 early vote, 100%, with 8 days of early voting to go.

    With the exception of 4% of Americans who have not yet made up their minds (imagine who that group must be) everybody else has made a decision about who they’re voting for and who they’re voting against.

    So far the ‘nays’ have it.
    But this is not time to let up on the gas.
    Get out and vote Blue. Please.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *