As militia threats rise, far-right Michigan sheriffs say they won’t enforce gun ban at voting sites https://t.co/CKICZ54gAL— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) October 22, 2020
One thought on “The crazies are in charge”
Even in Poland whose Fascist, Roman Catholic (redundant) government banned all abortions yesterday.
Now the people of means in Poland will be forced to drive to Germany, Czecia or Russia to have their health needs met.
The people without means can all go to hell as usual.