Here was my neighborhood last night

Because the family of a mentally ill Philadelphia man holding a knife called for an ambulance, and the cops showed up. They claim he “charged” them and they shot and killed him. The mental health unit is a pilot program and isn’t paid to work on the weekends. Protesters didn’t do this, looters did. (Maybe if Mitch McConnell had bothered to help the people hurting from the pandemic, they wouldn’t have felt so entitled.) My neighborhood was hit very hard, the stores had just gotten back to normal since the George Floyd protests. I’m very tired today.

"BLACK LIVES STILL MATTER": The oldest of Walter Wallace Jr.'s three sons spoke out during a family press conference Tuesday evening.



MORE: https://t.co/wPD5FtToAT

The store was looted in May. They had just restocked and reopened 3 weeks ago! Now they won't be able open for Thanksgiving/Christmas shopping season. #Philly

WALMART LOOTED: Looters run in and out of a Walmart with TVs and other electronics in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood as the city experiences another night of unrest after the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.



MORE: https://t.co/wPD5FtToAT