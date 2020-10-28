Here was my neighborhood last night

~ susie

Because the family of a mentally ill Philadelphia man holding a knife called for an ambulance, and the cops showed up. They claim he “charged” them and they shot and killed him. The mental health unit is a pilot program and isn’t paid to work on the weekends. Protesters didn’t do this, looters did. (Maybe if Mitch McConnell had bothered to help the people hurting from the pandemic, they wouldn’t have felt so entitled.) My neighborhood was hit very hard, the stores had just gotten back to normal since the George Floyd protests. I’m very tired today.

