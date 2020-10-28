One thought on “Grifters

  1. Talking about grifters, the stock market has been falling for a week and
    the Volatility Index has been rising for a week.

    Wealthy investors (top 10%) would prefer Trump to be reelected because he’s been damn good to them.
    But, they’re indicating with the market sell off that Biden will be the next president.

    “The trouble with the profit system has always been that it was highly unprofitable for most people.” E.B. White, 1942

    Vote Blue and piss of the rich.

