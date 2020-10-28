NEW: Previously un-released documents show the government has paid $2.5 million to @realdonaldtrump's businesses. Far more than we knew.— David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) October 27, 2020
Trump Org charged $7,700 for a dinner, $6,000 for floral arrangements…and $3 for POTUS’s own glass of water.https://t.co/fubxgjRPFH
Talking about grifters, the stock market has been falling for a week and
the Volatility Index has been rising for a week.
Wealthy investors (top 10%) would prefer Trump to be reelected because he’s been damn good to them.
But, they’re indicating with the market sell off that Biden will be the next president.
“The trouble with the profit system has always been that it was highly unprofitable for most people.” E.B. White, 1942
Vote Blue and piss of the rich.