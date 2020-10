Share

I came across this article and found it interesting. In my extended family, we have a few people that truly believe wearing a mask indicates a person that “lives in fear” and is a “sheeple.” All I can do is sigh and social distance. Now, I don’t think my relatives have personality disorders and for the most part, they are pretty nice folks. But, there are many videos of people losing their minds in public over wearing a mask. I don’t really understand it.