Protect the results November 2, 2020November 1, 2020

Find an event near you. Show up. Don't let them steal it this time.
“Let us never forget that government is ‘ourselves’ and not an alien power over us.
The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not a President and senators and congressman and government officials, but the voters of this country.” FD Roosevelt, July 8, 1938.
