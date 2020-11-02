I guess the point is to punish NY and NJ for not voting for Trump? Is that it? Because normally you do civil disobedience for a purpose, not just to troll. https://t.co/wK8nsgqAtD— 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) November 1, 2020
2 thoughts on “Sure, that makes sense”
Do you suppose that Obama would entertain the idea of replacing Pompeo as the Secretary of State in the Biden administration?
What about Bernie as the Secretary of Labor?
And as the Secretary of Defense a Progressive, rather than another Neo-liberal like Susan Rice or Samantha Powers?
But all of that is just wishful thinking unless Trump is defeated tomorrow.
So if you haven’t already voted then tomorrow is your special day.
Go out early to vote and be patient.
Why aren’t there a bunch of cops out there handing out tickets to everyone of the SOB’s
Oh yeah IOKIYAR!