You may not know this, but Marco posts Bible verses online all the time and I’m thinking this is more who he really is. Can’t wait to get him out of office in two years:
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at last night's rally on the Texas Trump caravan that menacingly surrounded Biden bus:— The Recount (@therecount) November 2, 2020
"We love what they did, but here's the thing they don't know: We do that in Florida every day. I love seeing the boat parades … We thank all the great patriots…" pic.twitter.com/kRaLcW60jn
One thought on “Pious”
Some people think that the Democratic Party has gone waaaaay too far Left.
Many of these people profess to be Christians.
But they’re not.
What these folks are, and through no fault of their own, is confused.
Their confusion is the fault of Trump.
It’s the fault of the Republican Party.
It’s the fault of right wing oligarchs.
It’s the fault of the Fascists; and Trump is one of them.
It is ‘not’ the fault of the anti-Fascists, or the socialists and or actual Christians.
“Liberty is not an end, it is a means.
As a means, it needs to be controlled and dominated.”
Fascist, Catholic, dictator Benito Mussolini, September 20, 1922.
Vote