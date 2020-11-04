An Arlingtonian shows President Trump a finger as his motorcade makes it’s way back to the White House after a stop at their campaign headquarters in Rosslyn. pic.twitter.com/q3TfGnSusn— Jay Westcott (@jwestcottphoto) November 3, 2020
One thought on “Speaking for many”
Regardless of how anyone might feel about Trump, including me, the Democratic Party needs new leadership.
Especially within the California delegation.
Speaker Pelosi managed to lose some House seats yesterday, again, and Senator Feinstein surely helped her “good friend” Lindsey Graham win re-election.
The Democratic leadership in the House needs to be replaced on January 4.
All of it.
The Democratic Party itself needs new leadership and a new message.