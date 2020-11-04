Share

As you know, I’ve been having some problems with my vision. So I could put more distance between my eyes and the monitor, I made some changes here at Guerrilla Central. I ordered a stand for my desk and it came yesterday, so I started organizing and moving everything around while watching yesterday’s election coverage. Looks pretty good, but only because you can’t see all the stuff that fell off the desk when I moved the printer!

And the stands started to slide around on the desk, so I ordered some Velcro to keep them in place. Hopefully I can avoid at least some migraines!