Smart, sobering and honestly touching piece, by Rex Huppke, about who we are, and who we can be. Rex can write. Read it https://t.co/z5W65mhPcn— Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 4, 2020
Smart, sobering and honestly touching piece, by Rex Huppke, about who we are, and who we can be. Rex can write. Read it https://t.co/z5W65mhPcn— Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) November 4, 2020
One thought on “Who are these people?”
My take is: the polls were not wrong. Hackers (maybe Russian, maybe not) could get into enough systems to change 5% of the vote totals. BTW Roger Penrose wrote about this in 1998 (Shadows of the Mind) — you have to have human oversight at at lest one point in the process. Paper trails (unlike Georgia) and a random 5 % of precincts in each state hand counted for security. Putin may be telling Drumpf NOT to try to count votes post facto, lest he ruin the whole scam.