Little deuce coup

~ susie

For what it’s worth, I do think they’re going along with Trump’s stolen election scam — but mostly to keep control of the Senate after the Georgia primary.

  1. Trumps whole sick and putrid machine is slowly creaking to a halt.

    Trump has unleashed his wrath not on the Democrats, but on the Republicans.
    He blames the Republicans for his loss.

    The most glaring example of the ongoing Republican civil war is taking place in Georgia.
    In Georgia elected Republicans are demanding that other elected Republicans resign from office.

    Moscow Mitch is in a panic because he knows that if the Democrats take both of Georgia’s senate seats in the January runoff he’ll become the Minority Leader again.

    Trump is Irrelevant
    and Georgia ‘is’ relevant,
    going forward.

