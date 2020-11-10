Little deuce coup

For what it’s worth, I do think they’re going along with Trump’s stolen election scam — but mostly to keep control of the Senate after the Georgia primary.

If we saw the head of the ruling regime, and his party, react to the election results this way in any other country, we’d know exactly what we are looking at.



And I’d say here, too, it’s time to be honest and say we know exactly what we are looking at. https://t.co/aLQetMNmjR