For what it’s worth, I do think they’re going along with Trump’s stolen election scam — but mostly to keep control of the Senate after the Georgia primary.
If we saw the head of the ruling regime, and his party, react to the election results this way in any other country, we’d know exactly what we are looking at.— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) November 9, 2020
And I’d say here, too, it’s time to be honest and say we know exactly what we are looking at. https://t.co/aLQetMNmjR
One thought on “Little deuce coup”
Trumps whole sick and putrid machine is slowly creaking to a halt.
Trump has unleashed his wrath not on the Democrats, but on the Republicans.
He blames the Republicans for his loss.
The most glaring example of the ongoing Republican civil war is taking place in Georgia.
In Georgia elected Republicans are demanding that other elected Republicans resign from office.
Moscow Mitch is in a panic because he knows that if the Democrats take both of Georgia’s senate seats in the January runoff he’ll become the Minority Leader again.
Trump is Irrelevant
and Georgia ‘is’ relevant,
going forward.