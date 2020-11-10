I think Barr left some guardrails. I also think if it was a real coup, Pilger would have been too afraid to resign publicly:
Bill Barr is here. Leaving the Capitol after a meeting w @senatemajldr pic.twitter.com/MHFZ3CPB3X— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 9, 2020
Pilger threw himself on his sword to alert us all as to how dangerous Barr’s authorization is. He could have waited out the last 60+ days of Trump, but the policy signals to Trump’s minions Barr’s willingness to toss out the rule of law. https://t.co/R55vtyMlku— Mary Beth “Reform Fed Courts” Williams (@wampumpeag) November 10, 2020
There were no irregularities. This is an attempted coup & every major figure in America needs to denounce it. US attorneys need to resign in protest. They are trying to overturn the election & subvert the will of the people https://t.co/feduK8RC67— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 9, 2020
One thought on “How bad is this?”
I think you’re 100% correct.