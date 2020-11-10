How bad is this?

Share

I think Barr left some guardrails. I also think if it was a real coup, Pilger would have been too afraid to resign publicly:

Bill Barr is here. Leaving the Capitol after a meeting w ⁦@senatemajldr⁩ pic.twitter.com/MHFZ3CPB3X — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 9, 2020

Pilger threw himself on his sword to alert us all as to how dangerous Barr’s authorization is. He could have waited out the last 60+ days of Trump, but the policy signals to Trump’s minions Barr’s willingness to toss out the rule of law. https://t.co/R55vtyMlku — Mary Beth “Reform Fed Courts” Williams (@wampumpeag) November 10, 2020