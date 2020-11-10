One thought on “Locking the barn door after the horse is out, but okay

  1. Extremist Zionist Mark Zuckerberg has been in the tank for Trump for a very long time.

    But……
    >The Fascist President of Peru Martin Vizcarra was impeached and removed from office yesterday.
    Peru has been led by a series of corrupt puppets chosen by the military for decades.

    >Armenia signed a deal with Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran yesterday ending the war.
    The Trump/Pompeo deal ended an hour after Trump announced “his success” on the campaign trail weeks ago.

    >Saeb Erekat died from the coronavirus yesterday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *