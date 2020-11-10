Facebook takes down a large network of pages tied to former Trump chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon for misinformation https://t.co/IeBdXWkvkm— Donna Avocado🥑 TIME TO HEAL #DemCastAZ (@ladalavara) November 9, 2020
Facebook takes down a large network of pages tied to former Trump chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon for misinformation https://t.co/IeBdXWkvkm— Donna Avocado🥑 TIME TO HEAL #DemCastAZ (@ladalavara) November 9, 2020
One thought on “Locking the barn door after the horse is out, but okay”
Extremist Zionist Mark Zuckerberg has been in the tank for Trump for a very long time.
But……
>The Fascist President of Peru Martin Vizcarra was impeached and removed from office yesterday.
Peru has been led by a series of corrupt puppets chosen by the military for decades.
>Armenia signed a deal with Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran yesterday ending the war.
The Trump/Pompeo deal ended an hour after Trump announced “his success” on the campaign trail weeks ago.
>Saeb Erekat died from the coronavirus yesterday.