Sometime between 5:30 am and now the White House North Lawn was dug up pic.twitter.com/3zEtPb3wkV— Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) November 9, 2020
BREAKING PHOTO: Metal scaffolding being put up around the White House as crews prepare to build a bigger wall around the property. pic.twitter.com/bQXwDfzfte— Anoncat ☭☂️🏴 ➐ (@anoncatanoncat) November 9, 2020
One thought on “WTF?”
Trumps only constant is that he’s very erratic.
Acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said after he was fired yesterday that he was not a “yes” man.
That’s true and that’s what got Esper fired.
Esper is a “no” man.
“No, I’m not going to remove US troops from Afghanistan,
or from Iraq, or from Syria or from Yemen,
by Christmas.”
Trump fired this warmonger because Esper refused to follow the instructions he’d given him to end the endless wars in the ME and bring the troops home.
Esper dragged his feet and never accomplished anything so he got fired.
Hopefully the new acting Secretary of Defense, Miller, will follow Trumps instructions and get the troops home by Christmas.
If Miller fails in that task, then it’ll fall on Biden to do it.
As for the warmonger Esper, good riddance and may he burn in hell for his sins.
If Miller fails, then Biden had better end these unnecessary and unwinnable wars and bring all of the troops home before Christmas 2021.
If Biden won’t do that then the Democratic Party will be facing stiff head winds heading into the 2022 election.