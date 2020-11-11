Listen. This is from Navy Acad grad, former Navy Seal, Harvard Med school, ER doc. Not one to panic. Seen a lot. And this is what he’s warning. https://t.co/SfOGXZEAik— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) November 11, 2020
Listen. This is from Navy Acad grad, former Navy Seal, Harvard Med school, ER doc. Not one to panic. Seen a lot. And this is what he’s warning. https://t.co/SfOGXZEAik— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) November 11, 2020
One thought on “Can we panic yet?”
Without Trumps dozens of coronavirus superspreader campaign events we might be in a better place as a country today.
Trumps pal, the Fascist autocrat Viktor Orban of Hungary, has proposed new legislation banning same-sex couples from adopting.
Because same-sex marriage is already illegal in Catholic Hungary, Orban’s legislation is meant to distract the public’s attention away from the absolutely awful job he and his government have done in protecting the Hungarian people from the coronavirus.
Estonia’s Fascist Foreign Minister resigned yesterday after calling Joe Biden a “corrupt character.”