SCOOP: The Pentagon’s acting policy chief, James Anderson, resigned on Tuesday after falling out of favor with the White House. He pushed back on several Trump loyalists the White House tried to install at DoD. (w/ @laraseligman) https://t.co/AULFGghUkD— Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) November 10, 2020
In the last 24 hours, the Secretary of Defense (SecDef), the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy (USD-P), and the Under Secretary of Defense for Intell (OUSD-I) have been sacked. Trump loyalist now sit in the 1, 3, and 4 slots at DOD. Kash Patel is DOD Chief of Staff. Why?— Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) November 10, 2020
Dizzying day at DoD. Out: Policy chief James Anderson, UnderSec for Intel Joseph Kernan, Esper's Chief of Staff Jen Stewart— paul mcleary (@paulmcleary) November 10, 2020
IN: Ezra Cohen-Watnick, Acting UnderSec Intel, also Kash Patel as CoS. Patel and Watnick both central to Devin Nunes efforts
For those keeping score, Patel is the second former Nunes aide to be named to a senior national security post in as many days, after Michael Ellis was tapped for the NSA general counsel job. Both are views by Democrats as brazen political operatives.https://t.co/uE2zsMJk1G— Dustin *Get Your Flu Shot* Volz (@dnvolz) November 10, 2020
One thought on “Scary times”
MSNBC (and CNBC) engages in far too much saber rattling and warmongering.
It begins early in the day with the warmongering duo of hawks Joe and Miki and their three hour long endurance course. (Todays warmongers included Rep. Chrissy Hoolahan, Democrat from Pennsylvania.)
It continues throughout the day with hawks Andrea Mitchell and Chuck Todd.
It all ends in prime time with the warmongering of Maddow, O’Donnell and Williams.
Why these hosts are booking so many warmongers throughout the day and night seems apparent.
Clearly it’s the networks policy to try and convince the audience, for the military, that “war is peace.”
The Pentagon’s problems all stem from the fact that the military is given far too much money to spend by Congress.
The generals and admirals decide on how that money will be spent.
Being military men and women the generals spend their money buying smart bombs, bunker buster bombs, stealth bombers and fighters, low grade uranium tipped munitions, radar busting tanks, and so on.
Once the generals are in possession of all of these new and destructive toys, and being human, they want to try them out to see how they perform in combat conditions.
Real combat conditions.
Endless wars will satisfy the curiosity of the generals and admirals endlessly.
One vets opinion.