Scary times

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

SCOOP: The Pentagon’s acting policy chief, James Anderson, resigned on Tuesday after falling out of favor with the White House. He pushed back on several Trump loyalists the White House tried to install at DoD. (w/ @laraseligman) https://t.co/AULFGghUkD — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) November 10, 2020

In the last 24 hours, the Secretary of Defense (SecDef), the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy (USD-P), and the Under Secretary of Defense for Intell (OUSD-I) have been sacked. Trump loyalist now sit in the 1, 3, and 4 slots at DOD. Kash Patel is DOD Chief of Staff. Why? — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) November 10, 2020

Dizzying day at DoD. Out: Policy chief James Anderson, UnderSec for Intel Joseph Kernan, Esper's Chief of Staff Jen Stewart



IN: Ezra Cohen-Watnick, Acting UnderSec Intel, also Kash Patel as CoS. Patel and Watnick both central to Devin Nunes efforts — paul mcleary (@paulmcleary) November 10, 2020