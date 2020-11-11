NEW: A Trump appointee at the GSA is still refusing to certify Joe Biden as the president elect. CREW just sent a letter to the Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations calling for public hearings into what's going on at GSA. https://t.co/Uzci5cKp8o— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) November 10, 2020
REUTERS/IPSOS POLL: About 80% of Americans, including more than half of Republicans, say Biden won presidential race— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) November 10, 2020
One thought on “Un-American”
Joe Biden will become the president of the United States of America at noon on January 20, regardless of what the Trumps yahoo’s do or don’t do.
But….
The Democrats will get one more chance to make things right and kick Moscow Mitch’s ass on January 5, in Georgia.
Every Democratic activist and anyone who has a grievance against Trump, Moscow Mitch or the rest of the Fascist Republicans should be camped out in Georgia for the next 51 days.
If enough anti-Fascists do the hard work necessary to turn out the Democratic vote in
Georgia, then the Democrats will win two new Senate seats in Georgia and make Moscow Mitch the Minority Leader.
Come on down, the weather is fine and so is the Bar-B-Q.
Remember the Atlanta Pop Festival in July, 1969?
You know, the huge rock event that preceded Woodstock which happened in August.
The people of Georgia were wonderful back then and they’ve become even more inclusive today.