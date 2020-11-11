John Bolton Rips Pompeo for ‘Delusional’ Comments on Transition: He’s ‘Eviscerated His Credibility Internationally’ https://t.co/7hp58bN2ny— Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 10, 2020
One thought on “Even Bolton is shocked”
When Pompeo said “a smooth transition to a second Trump administration” he was referring to 2024 in his own cute, stupid way.
Two weeks ago Pompeo and Trump removed Sudan from the Terrorist Watch List so that they could join the Netanyahu/Pompeo/Kushner, Abraham Protocols.
Fascist India applauded the move.
Yesterday the Russian’s announced that they would soon be building a military supply base in Sudan “to extend their reach in the Middle East.”
Warmonger Pompeo and his dangerous policy of shooting first and asking questions later has been a disaster for US foreign relations.