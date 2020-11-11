They must really, really want those two Georgia senate seats:
Brett Kavanaugh could be Obamacare’s savior. https://t.co/h79QI62rif via @slate— Karoli (@Karoli) November 10, 2020
One thought on “Shocker”
The Republicans know what’s coming if they junk the ACA entirely, Medicare For All, so they won’t do it.
The Fascists on the Supreme Court are simply employing a tactical political maneuver to try and stop the momentum building for Medicare For All.