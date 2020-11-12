Michael Cohen predicts Trump won't return to White House after Christmas at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/3nhfpYkPHI pic.twitter.com/w24V5Ly8bf— The Hill (@thehill) November 11, 2020
Michael Cohen predicts Trump won't return to White House after Christmas at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/3nhfpYkPHI pic.twitter.com/w24V5Ly8bf— The Hill (@thehill) November 11, 2020
One thought on “All I want for Christmas is this”
>The center-left People’s United Party swept the center-right party out of power in Belize yesterday.
>To watch the Republicans vigorously defending Speaker Pelosi against the mean, old Progressive Left in her party tells you all you need to know about the Neo-liberals.
For moderate-right Democrats to blame the Progressive Left for the loss of rightist Democrat seats in the House is delusional.
It’s time for a leadership change and Rep. Paul Ryan need not apply.
Nor should warmongers Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) or Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich).