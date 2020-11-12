One thought on “All I want for Christmas is this

  1. >The center-left People’s United Party swept the center-right party out of power in Belize yesterday.

    >To watch the Republicans vigorously defending Speaker Pelosi against the mean, old Progressive Left in her party tells you all you need to know about the Neo-liberals.
    For moderate-right Democrats to blame the Progressive Left for the loss of rightist Democrat seats in the House is delusional.
    It’s time for a leadership change and Rep. Paul Ryan need not apply.

    Nor should warmongers Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) or Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich).

