The crisis at the top of the Pentagon is just beginning – (DANGER. We are watching a slow moving Trump coup to defy the Biden election and refuse to leave office by diktat. Believe your eyes. This will be a test of our institutions.) https://t.co/fB7JNUz1fg— Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) November 11, 2020
Why Trump may still wage war with Iran – Asia Times https://t.co/17dl2r4CNY— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) November 11, 2020
One thought on “Unchained”
Trump, through warmonger Pompeo, has agreed to sell the UAE billions of dollars of advanced military equipment as payment for them signing onto Netanyahu’s Abraham Protocols.
The sale includes many F-35 stealth fighters.
Some Democrats have expressed their concern over the sale of the stealth fighter jets saying that it would “destroy the balance of power in the ME.”
War criminal Netanyahu and the murderer bin Salman have approved of the sale for obvious reasons.
This is a bad and dangerous deal for the US.
Then there’s the matter of General Milley’s hair being on fire.
Now that Esper has been fired and General Milley’s new boss is a Trump loyalist, the general has only two options left open to him.
He can be fired, or he can follow the orders that the Commander-in-Chief, Trump, gave to him months ago.
Trump ordered General Milley to bring all the American combat troops in Afghanistan home by Christmas.
High drama.