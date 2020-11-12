UTAH — “A man who hit speeds of 130 mph in the snow on a Utah interstate told police he was driving to Missouri to kill former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill “if she wasn’t dead already”— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 11, 2020
Claire is a former Dem Senator who has been critical of Trump. https://t.co/BW0YW0VgPg
One thought on “Fine people on both sides”
At some point over the last ten days the mainstream media (Capitalist media) lost control of its own narrative.
So its back to the future with a coronavirus re-deux.
The Southern Confederacy “conceded” to the Blue states on April 9, 1865 at Appomattox Courthouse in Virginia.
The final battle of the “Lost Cause Movement” is underway in the great state of Georgia on this very day.
Stacy Abrams is one hell of an organizer, but she needs as much help as she can possibly get over the next 50 days in order to defeat Moscow Mitch and the stinking Republicans on January 5, and turn Georgia into a Blue state.