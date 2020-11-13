One thought on “Aftermath

  1. Joe’s been around since the founding of the country, so if he can’t create a workaround then no one can.

    On the other hand the Fascist, pro-Brexit government of Boris Johnson is beginning to come apart at the seams.
    Johnson’s two top aides, the men who led the “Vote Yes on Brexit” movement, announced yesterday that they would be leaving the government by Christmas.

    As Trump goes, so goes the other Fascist governments around the world.

