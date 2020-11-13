Coronavirus stimulus: McConnell rejects Dem demand for big Covid relief package, stands by push for 'highly targeted' bill https://t.co/faiKQqfI9w— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) November 12, 2020
One thought on “Evil Mitch”
Enough bad shit can’t be said about Moscow Mitch. Ever.
Then again Speaker Pelosi doesn’t seem to get it, although Schumer does.
“The Progressive Left will no longer be satisfied with incremental change,” Schumer wrote yesterday, “they want structural change.”
Schumer’s right.
The Progressive Left wants:
>a rapid shift away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy sources.
>s national health care delivery system.
>a living wage for every worker.
>Etc.
The Capitalist, Right is already mounting a vigorous resistance campaign meant to kill these “crazy Socialist ideas” now that Trump has been defeated.
The path that the Democratic Party chooses to follow over the next two years will determine its fate in 2022.
So let’s all hope that Pelosi gets it soon.
Note to Joe: No Republicans need apply and that
Includes Lincoln Project Republicans.