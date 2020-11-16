South Dakota ER nurse tells horrific stories of patients near death — and still denying COVID-19 is real https://t.co/LQ9TZv945I— Raw Story (@RawStory) November 15, 2020
One thought on “Hoax denialists”
So far Biden has received 78.7 million votes,
and Trump has received 73.1 million votes.
In 2016 Trump received 63 million votes,
and Hillary received 66 million votes.
Trump increased his vote by 10 million voters or coronavirus deniers.
Biden increased the Democratic vote by 13 million votes.
When the Democratic Party is focused on a single concern, in this case defeating Trump, they turn out in big numbers.
So why didn’t those extra 13 million Democratic votes (or 5.5 million to be technical) result in more Democrats in the House, instead of fewer, and a Democratically controlled Senate?
That’s a question that only Pelosi and Schumer can answer.