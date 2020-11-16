Donald Trump has not been to a coronavirus task force meeting in six months, news organizations report.
Holy shit pic.twitter.com/tWHAMkmFqI— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) November 15, 2020
This morning’s “Minnesota” section in the Star Tribune — 10.5 pages of obituaries in a 16-page section. pic.twitter.com/ONylhnDXgz— Colleen Kelly (@onecolleen) November 15, 2020
Basically a million new infections a week. At a 1% mortality rate, that’s 10,000 dead Americans every week. This is next level horrific. The Trump Administration and the Republicans up on Capital Hill are nothing less than mass murderers. https://t.co/Gq76TpV9uI— Jack Boshoff (@AbpositiveJack) November 15, 2020
Sunday morning in the hospital. It’s happening. Hospitals filling. ICUs are filled. Rationing critical care resources and treatments. Nurses and doctors staring at each other in disbelief. We know. This bloody sucks. #iowa— 𝙀𝙡𝙞 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙝 🤚 🧼😷 (@eliowa) November 15, 2020
One thought on “Shameful”
“I really don’t care. Do U?” wrote Trump on the back of Melania’s jacket.
Trump cares about Trump and the Republicans have spent the last 4 years allowing Trump to not care about “we the people.”
It’s the Republican’s who don’t really care.