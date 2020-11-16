Shameful

~ susie

Donald Trump has not been to a coronavirus task force meeting in six months, news organizations report.

  1. “I really don’t care. Do U?” wrote Trump on the back of Melania’s jacket.

    Trump cares about Trump and the Republicans have spent the last 4 years allowing Trump to not care about “we the people.”

    It’s the Republican’s who don’t really care.

