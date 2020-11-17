Trump Sought Options for Attacking Iran to Stop Its Growing Nuclear Program https://t.co/DATZnSabds— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) November 17, 2020
One thought on “This was last week”
Early last week an odd bit of intelligence was released to the media.
According to this leaked intelligence Trump told Netanyahu that it was fine with him if the Israelis assassinated one of the number two men in the al Qaeda organization.
What Trump wanted was a public assassination carried out in the middle of Tehran in the daylight.
Last August Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah was murdered by two Israeli agents on a motorbike.
Iran said that the entire report was “fake news.”
Four days after the leaked intelligence went public Trump met with his advisors and requested options for bombing the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran.
Trump was told that if he did the bombing he’d provoke a “wider war in the region” so Trump scrubbed the whole idea.
If you apply “maximum pressure” and your foe still refuses to cave in then the only option left open to you is war.
The Trump/Pompeo foreign policy has been an utter disaster.
Let’s hope that Biden immediately re-engages with Iran and re-joins the six party nuclear talks, and then sets up face to face meeting with China’s Xi ASAP.
