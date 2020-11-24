Another great pick

I knew future Secretary of State's Antony Blinken's stepfather had a dramatic Holocaust survival story, but now learned that Alejandro Mayorkas, nominated for Homeland Security has a mother who survived the Holocaust. Big day for the 2nd generation. https://t.co/WohTdLwaLO

Another brilliant & intensely qualified Biden nominee: Alejandro Mayorkas to lead Dept of Homeland Security. Former US Attorney, former deputy chief at Homeland Security. It's so wonderful to see nominees who are intensely qualified, & not just TV commentators or political hacks.