John Kerry's appointment as the Special Envoy for the Climate Crisis is an extraordinarily hopeful sign. Hell, the very creation of the position is an extraordinarily hopeful sign. https://t.co/eFaMFoKnsA— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 23, 2020
One thought on “Good news”
Kerry is a two for.
The US needs to rejoin the Paris climate agreement and the six party talks on Iran’s nuclear future must be restarted.
Pompeo and Trump are taking deep bows because they successfully negotiated a trade deal between a few lesser Arab countries and Israel.
The so-called Abraham Protocols will do nothing to bring peace or prosperity to the Middle East.
Kerry and Blinken need to make it clear to the Israelis that they have only two choices left.
Either allow the Palestinians the right to self-determination or make every Palestinian a full Israeli citizen with the right to vote.