I wish I could say this was unbelievable

But it’s all too plausible and there’s a reason why everything thinks McKinsey is evil:

🚨A breathtaking report just dropped in @nytimes on how @McKinsey enabled the peddlers of the opioid crisis, one manslaughtery PowerPoint at a time.



“This is the banality of evil, M.B.A. edition,” I told @PekingMike and @waltbogdanich for their story.https://t.co/gtJn7eZN9V