Biden has hired an all-female senior communications team:— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 29, 2020
Jennifer Psaki, a veteran Dem spokeswoman, will be White House press secretary.
Biden's press team will be led by Kate Bedingfield, a longtime Biden aide who served as his campaign comms director.https://t.co/RVhdZHIr6Q
As a curmudgeon, this lineup isn’t any more exciting or reassuring then it would be if it was an all male communications team.
It’s becoming more and more obvious that Biden isn’t the one running this show.