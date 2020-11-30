Transparency

~ susie

At least we know he’ll get much better care than I did! Hope he’s back to normal soon…

Published by susie

One thought on “Transparency

  1. Hopefully Biden has assigned somebody to catalogue all of Trumps executive orders, especially those that he signed after Nov. 3, so that Biden can void all of them on Jan, 21.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *