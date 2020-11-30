At least we know he’ll get much better care than I did! Hope he’s back to normal soon…
Remember when trump went to Walter reed and no one told us why? https://t.co/xnuZODJzFs— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 29, 2020
An update from Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, who says the PEOTUS sustained a sprained ankle: “Initial X-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture and he will be getting an additional CT for more detailed imaging.”— Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 29, 2020
Pool report: Statement from Dr. Kevin O'Connor: "Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 30, 2020
One thought on “Transparency”
Hopefully Biden has assigned somebody to catalogue all of Trumps executive orders, especially those that he signed after Nov. 3, so that Biden can void all of them on Jan, 21.