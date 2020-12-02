Pretending to help

I actually think McConnell is more evil than Trump:

McConnell now circulating a plan with:



– no state & local aid;

– only 1 additional month in PUA & PEUC for jobless Americans;

– no additional stimulus checks;

– Sen. Cornyny's proposed liability shield;

– no money for transit agencies



…among other non-starters for Dems https://t.co/DD5Rd0Dd1t