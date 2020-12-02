Pretending to help

~ susie

I actually think McConnell is more evil than Trump:

Published by susie

One thought on “Pretending to help

  1. If Moscow Mitch can’t have his ‘law breaking corporations get out of jail free’ language in the coronavirus relief bill, then he won’t give state and local governments the economic relief that they require to survive.

    Moscow Mitch hates America, but he sure loves corporations.

    The Democrats must get out the vote in Georgia to assure the election of Democrats Ossoff and Warnock.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *