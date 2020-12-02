I actually think McConnell is more evil than Trump:
McConnell now circulating a plan with:— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) December 1, 2020
– no state & local aid;
– only 1 additional month in PUA & PEUC for jobless Americans;
– no additional stimulus checks;
– Sen. Cornyny's proposed liability shield;
– no money for transit agencies
…among other non-starters for Dems https://t.co/DD5Rd0Dd1t
One thought on “Pretending to help”
If Moscow Mitch can’t have his ‘law breaking corporations get out of jail free’ language in the coronavirus relief bill, then he won’t give state and local governments the economic relief that they require to survive.
Moscow Mitch hates America, but he sure loves corporations.
The Democrats must get out the vote in Georgia to assure the election of Democrats Ossoff and Warnock.