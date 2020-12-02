As if Trump cares!

Share

“Someone’s gonna get shot. Someone’s gonna get killed…and it’s not right. It’s not right. Like I said we’re doing our best to keep it together.” GA SOS Voting System Implementation Manager Gabe Sterling on the dangerous, false rhetoric we’ve seen mount in #gapol and nationwide pic.twitter.com/CDlxBqWKNL — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 1, 2020

Georgia election official Gabe Sterling on the diGenova comments: “Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you’ve not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 1, 2020