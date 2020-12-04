BREAKING: Trump raises $495 million since mid-October, including a massive haul fueled by misleading appeals about election fraud, from @myhlee and @anu_narayan https://t.co/TOs5guV8ia— Lenny Bernstein (@LennyMBernstein) December 4, 2020
One thought on “Why Trump won’t concede”
As Democratic Representative Ilyan Omar said, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.”
Trump is corrupt and so is every elected Republican.
They all hate America, but they love the Benjamins.