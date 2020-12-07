Dangerous idiots

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Dangerous idiots

  1. Every country has dangerous idiots.

    Take for example Venezuela which held congressional elections the other day.
    President Madura’s United Socialist Party was the big winner.
    Maduro has the support of the courts, the military, and most other institutions.

    Trumps handpicked Fascist, traitor Juan Guaido, boycotted the election claiming that it was a “fraud” and “rigged” against him.

    Joe Biden has falsely claimed that Maduro is a “dictator.”

    Another of Trumps favorites, the crazy, Fascist, Catholic President of Hungry Viktor Orban, claims that the EU hates his guts and George Soros has the EU “eating out of his hands.”

    All of these lunatics on the right come from the same mold.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *