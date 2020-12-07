“Dozens of armed individuals” showed up to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home last night, shouting “Stop The Steal!” pic.twitter.com/rZhPK5hbsv— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 7, 2020
Jocelyn Benson just released a statement: “As my four year old son and I were finishing up decorating the house for Christmas on Saturday night … dozens of armed individuals stood outside my home shouting obscenities and chanting into bullhorns in the dark of night.” pic.twitter.com/LqwHNBa72U— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 7, 2020
One thought on “Dangerous idiots”
Every country has dangerous idiots.
Take for example Venezuela which held congressional elections the other day.
President Madura’s United Socialist Party was the big winner.
Maduro has the support of the courts, the military, and most other institutions.
Trumps handpicked Fascist, traitor Juan Guaido, boycotted the election claiming that it was a “fraud” and “rigged” against him.
Joe Biden has falsely claimed that Maduro is a “dictator.”
Another of Trumps favorites, the crazy, Fascist, Catholic President of Hungry Viktor Orban, claims that the EU hates his guts and George Soros has the EU “eating out of his hands.”
All of these lunatics on the right come from the same mold.