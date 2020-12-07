Dangerous idiots

“Dozens of armed individuals” showed up to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home last night, shouting “Stop The Steal!” pic.twitter.com/rZhPK5hbsv

Jocelyn Benson just released a statement: “As my four year old son and I were finishing up decorating the house for Christmas on Saturday night … dozens of armed individuals stood outside my home shouting obscenities and chanting into bullhorns in the dark of night.” pic.twitter.com/LqwHNBa72U